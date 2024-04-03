FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORM

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.