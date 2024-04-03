Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares in the company, valued at $958,097,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

