Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 10,055,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,636.8 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

Fortescue stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Fortescue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Fortescue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

