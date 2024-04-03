Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 952.3 days.
Fosun International Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FOSUF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Fosun International has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
About Fosun International
