Foundry Financial Group Inc. Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.60. The company has a market capitalization of $403.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

