Frank J. Schwitter Sells 400 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $187.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

