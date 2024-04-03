FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 15th

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

FRP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRP stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.98 million, a PE ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 111.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 63.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FRP by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

