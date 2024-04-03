FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVFree Report) by 265.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.83% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $426.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

