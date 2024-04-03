FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 265.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.83% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $426.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.