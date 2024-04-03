FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 839,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $25,922.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,958.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $25,922.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,958.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 684,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,629.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 384,300 shares of company stock worth $200,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 109.1% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 767,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

