FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

FULO stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. FullNet Communications has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

