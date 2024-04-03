Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.03). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.04), with a volume of 547,201 shares changing hands.

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.70.

About Funding Circle SME Income Fund

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

