Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 29th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Funko Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts predict that Funko will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 231,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,130 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
