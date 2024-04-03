Fusion Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.60. The company has a market capitalization of $403.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

