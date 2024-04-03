FY2024 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

KRR opened at C$5.18 on Tuesday. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.10 million, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

