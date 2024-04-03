FY2026 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $103,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,865.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $6,941,267 in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

