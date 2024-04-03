Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.02

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 70444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$512.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3657588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Insiders have bought a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

