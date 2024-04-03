Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance
Shares of GPAK stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Gamer Pakistan has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Gamer Pakistan
