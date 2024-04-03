Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 624,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of GATO opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 2.21. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

