Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Genelux in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Genelux has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genelux by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genelux by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genelux by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

