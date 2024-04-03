Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Genelux in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.
Genelux Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNLX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Genelux has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- SNOW CEO Buys $5 Million of Stock. What’s He See That We Don’t?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.