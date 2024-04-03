Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.01 and traded as high as C$22.99. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.97, with a volume of 435,602 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEI shares. CIBC raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.27.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5914424 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

