Gladstone Capital Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, April 5th (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 5th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 5th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $438.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

