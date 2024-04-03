Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.65. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 18,656 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

