Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.65. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 18,656 shares.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
