Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

