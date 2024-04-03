Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 991 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

