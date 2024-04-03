Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 518,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 457,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

