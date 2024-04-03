Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 493,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

