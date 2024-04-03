Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

