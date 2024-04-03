Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 6,186 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,812,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.