Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.10

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 11109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,843,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,595 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

