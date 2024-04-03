GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $188.87

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.87 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.26). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.27), with a volume of 213,446 shares traded.

GlobalData Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69.

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. GlobalData’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Insider Activity at GlobalData

About GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 11,194,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £22,500,000.30 ($28,245,041.80). In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 11,194,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £22,500,000.30 ($28,245,041.80). Also, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.11), for a total value of £420,000 ($527,240.77). 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.