Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 26,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.53.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
