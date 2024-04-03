Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $133.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $123,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after purchasing an additional 677,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.