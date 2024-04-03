Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Head-To-Head Review

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -21.97% -35.89% -11.29% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Gogoro has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gogoro and Geely Automobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $349.85 million 1.21 -$76.87 million ($0.32) -5.41 Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.55 $781.69 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.66%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Gogoro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

