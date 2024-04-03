Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.50. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 821,428 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.