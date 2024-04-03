Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

