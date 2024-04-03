Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Hold

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

DLTR stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $333,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

