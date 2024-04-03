Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 17,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $363.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

