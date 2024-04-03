Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.