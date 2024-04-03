Grindr (GRND) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grindr to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -155.93% -41.21% -8.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Grindr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 983 4219 9012 251 2.59

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.70 Grindr Competitors $5.86 billion $1.20 billion 51.75

Grindr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grindr beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

