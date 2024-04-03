Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.58

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.58 and traded as high as C$49.80. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.722063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

About Guardian Capital Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

