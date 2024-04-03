Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.58

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.58 and traded as high as C$49.80. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.
Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.722063 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.