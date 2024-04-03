Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $31.47

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $32.93. Guess? shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 217,686 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Guess? Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Guess? by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Guess? by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guess? by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,335,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

