GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of GXO Logistics worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.0 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

