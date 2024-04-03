Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

