HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Atlas Lithium in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ATLX opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

