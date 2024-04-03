HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $329.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $334.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

