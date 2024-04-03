Head to Head Comparison: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) versus Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -80.62% N/A -25.04% Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67%

Risk and Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.11, indicating that its share price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ryvyl and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $65.87 million 0.24 -$53.10 million ($9.83) -0.26 Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.68 $60.72 million $1.32 31.86

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ryvyl and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Ryvyl on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

