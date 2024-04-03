Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NYSE HR opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

