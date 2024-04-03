HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 400 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
HEICO Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HEI-A opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.05.
HEICO Company Profile
