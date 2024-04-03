HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 400 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HEICO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HEI-A opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.05.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.