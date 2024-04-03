Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.