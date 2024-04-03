Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $776.52

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 776.52 ($9.75) and traded as low as GBX 763 ($9.58). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 763 ($9.58), with a volume of 137,805 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £568.11 million, a PE ratio of -941.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 776.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 748.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

In other Henderson Smaller Companies news, insider Yen Mei Lim purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.08 ($12,542.15). Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

